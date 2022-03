Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean professional golfer Ko Jin-young has clenched her first LPGA title of the season, her 13th overall LPGA victory, while setting a pair of scoring records.Ko, the world's number one in women's golf, finished the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Sunday with a six-under 66. She finished 17-under 271 overall.Fellow South Korean golfer Chun In-gee and Australia's Minjee Lee both trailed behind at 15-under 273.Ko, who was named the LPGA's Player of the Year last season and captured her third straight money title, topped six of the last ten LPGA tournaments she attended.The 26-year-old set new records for having 15 straight rounds in the 60s and going under-par in 30 consecutive rounds, surpassing previous records she held alongside the legendary Swedish golfer Annika Sorenstam.