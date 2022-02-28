Lee Highlights Competence, Yoon Slams Rival for Land Development Scandal Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

With just two days to Election Day, ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung embarked on a cross-country campaign trail originating at Jeju Island to head northward along the Gyeongbu rail line.Addressing a crowd in Jeju on Monday, Lee pledged a politics of national unity, asking for their support in creating a peaceful world where there is no war, hatred or conflict.In a bid to win votes from undecided moderates, Lee asked what would happen if a state leader was incompetent, irresponsible and ignorant, in an apparent reference to his main opposition rival's lack of political experience.Main opposition People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk Yeol continued to slam Lee for his alleged involvement in the Seongnam land development scandal while he was mayor, adding that corruption is poisonous for development.Speaking in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Hanam, Yoon said if he were to become president, his administration would get to the bottom of the scandal and recover the unfairly acquired profits claimed by those involved in the scandal.