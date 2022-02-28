Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Warns Citizens Who Head to Ukraine Sans Approval Can Face up to 1 Yr. in Prison

Written: 2022-03-07 15:27:56Updated: 2022-03-07 16:00:23

Gov't Warns Citizens Who Head to Ukraine Sans Approval Can Face up to 1 Yr. in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has warned that citizens who depart for Ukraine as a volunteer soldier without state approval can face up to a year in prison.

The foreign ministry on Monday said that entering Ukraine, currently under a travel ban amid the Russian invasion, is a violation of the passport law. Punishment also includes a fine of up to ten million won or passport annulment.

The ministry urged the public to refrain from making unauthorized visits to Ukraine.

This reiteration by the government regarding the travel ban comes as a former Navy special warfare officer Rhee Keun on Sunday said that he left for Ukraine via a clandestine route. Rising to fame through a popular YouTube channel, Rhee stated that he could not sit idly by knowing he had the capacity to help the Ukrainians.

A ministry official said Rhee and a number of others are believed to have left for Ukraine, but that their exact locations cannot be disclosed due to privacy issues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >