Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters are struggling to put out a massive wildfire in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province due to the ever-changing direction of the wind.According to authorities overseeing the operation, southwesterly winds were blowing in inland areas at a speed of four meters per second as of 2 p.m. Monday. The velocity is forecast to reach eight to ten meters per second by 5 p.m.Coastal areas in Uljin are reporting southeasterly winds from the sea that are also expected to reach ten meters per second by 5 p.m.Due to the different wind directions, officials from Monday decided to install wind observation equipment both on land and at sea for better monitoring.Another hurdle is the concentration of coniferous trees such as pine in areas more vulnerable to fire. The combustible nature of pine resin in the trees further impedes firefighters' ability to suppress the flames.