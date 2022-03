Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to eleven are expected to begin soon.In a Monday briefing, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said that preparations are under way to finalize plans for administering vaccines for five to eleven year-olds, and that a detailed plan is expected to be ready by around Monday of next week.Health authorities believe shots are necessary for children, starting with high-risk minors such as those with weak immune systems.The drug safety ministry last month approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine for this age group at a dosage level that is one-third of the adult jab.Jeong added that studies confirm vaccine effectiveness in preventing infection and serious illness even among young children, promising to begin the roll-out as soon as possible.The statement comes amid a rise in positive test results among children.