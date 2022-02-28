Moon Condemns Election Violence as Terrorism against Democracy

Responding to an attack on the ruling party chairman during a campaign event earlier in the day, President Moon Jae-in said that election violence is a terrorist act against democracy that should never happen.
Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee conveyed his remarks in a written briefing on Monday, which continued on to say that the world will not change through hate and violence.
Presidential candidates also denounced the attack and wished for chairman Song Young-gil's quick recovery.
Stumping in the port city of Busan, ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung stressed that violence undermines democracy and must never happen.
Main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol said in a social media post that any kind of violence that disrupts elections cannot be justified. He said an election is a celebration of democracy where candidates are judged for their competence, policy proposals and vision.
Minor Justice Party chairman Yeo Young-guk also said that physical violence in the name of political differences is unacceptable and a serious crime.
Earlier on Monday, the DP leader was rushed to the hospital after being struck in the head several times with a hammer by an assailant at a campaign stop in Seoul's Sinchon area.