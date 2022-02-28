Moon Condemns Election Violence as Terrorism against Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

Responding to an attack on the ruling party chairman during a campaign event earlier in the day, President Moon Jae-in said that election violence is a terrorist act against democracy that should never happen.Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee conveyed his remarks in a written briefing on Monday, which continued on to say that the world will not change through hate and violence.Presidential candidates also denounced the attack and wished for chairman Song Young-gil's quick recovery.Stumping in the port city of Busan, ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung stressed that violence undermines democracy and must never happen.Main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol said in a social media post that any kind of violence that disrupts elections cannot be justified. He said an election is a celebration of democracy where candidates are judged for their competence, policy proposals and vision.Minor Justice Party chairman Yeo Young-guk also said that physical violence in the name of political differences is unacceptable and a serious crime.Earlier on Monday, the DP leader was rushed to the hospital after being struck in the head several times with a hammer by an assailant at a campaign stop in Seoul's Sinchon area.