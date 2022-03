Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean won further weakened by 12-point-nine won against the greenback on Monday amid market jitters over Russia continuing invasion of Ukraine.According to the Korea Exchange, the won-dollar exchange rate closed at one-thousand-227-point-one, exceeding one-thousand-220 for the first time since June 2, 2020.The closing rate on Friday had stood at one-thousand-214-point-two won on Friday, logging the won’s weakest level against the dollar in 21 months.The weakening of the local currency is attributed to a growing number of investors flocking to safer assets, as well as hikes in international oil prices.The uptick was also affected by bearish stock market performances. The benchmark KOSPI dove two-point-29 percent to close the day at two-thousand-651-point-31 as foreign investors dumped one-point-18 trillion won in local shares more than they purchased.