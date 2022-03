Photo : YONHAP News

The number of registered surviving Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor has been estimated to stand at around one-thousand-800.According to a Gwang-ju based civic group on Monday, a total of one-thousand-815 people were alive decades after they were conscripted to work in Japan during World War II. The data was compiled based on government statistics on medical assistance provided to the respective group.One-hundred-16 of them were women.The latest figure is 584 fewer than last year. The number stood at slightly over eight-thousand in 2016 but has since declined to five-thousand-245 in 2018 to three-thousand-140 in 2020.Citing the old age of the victims, as well as the 800-thousand won or so in monthly medical assistance they receive, the civic group called for “effective measures” to support them. They also urged the government to make diplomatic efforts so the victims will receive Japan’s apology and compensation.