Firefighters Plan to Contain Main Flames in Eastern Coastal Areas Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters are working to contain the main flames of a massive wildfire in eastern coastal areas on Tuesday as the blaze ravages the areas for a fifth day.The Korea Forest Service(KFS), which blocked the spread of the blaze on the ground overnight, plans to mobilize about 90 helicopters and ten-thousand personnel on Tuesday to contain the fire.In the eastern coastal county of Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province, just 50 percent of the blaze has been suppressed, with the affected area extending over 17-thousand hectares.Authorities put out 95 percent of the fires in the Gangneung and Donghae region of Gangwon Province, while extinguishing 70 percent in Yeongwol in Gangwon Province and 40 percent in the Dalseong area of Daegu.According to the government, 348 houses have been destroyed by the fires since last week, with over 330 people displaced and nearly 400 people staying at temporary shelters.Wildfires in the eastern coastal areas are estimated to have destroyed about 21-thousand hectares of forest.