Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has criticized North Korea's missile launches as "needless provocations" and urged the country to engage in negotiations.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the position on Monday in a press briefing when asked about the North's recent missile tests.Kirby said that these continue to be needless provocations.The spokesperson added that the U.S. urges Pyongyang to cease these missile launches and provocations. He called for the North to signal that it is willing to sit down without preconditions to find a diplomatic path toward reduced tensions on the Korean Peninsula.North Korea has conducted nine rounds of missile launches this year including the latest test on Saturday, claimed by Pyongyang to be a part of a reconnaissance satellite development program.