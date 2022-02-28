S. Korea, 10 Other Countries Criticize UNSC's Silence over N. Korean Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and ten other countries have expressed regret over the silence of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) in relation to a series of ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.The U.N. ambassadors of the eleven countries, including South Korea and the U.S., issued a joint statement on Monday after a closed meeting of the UNSC in New York.The Security Council discussed responses to the North Korean missile launches, but failed to adopt an official statement due to opposition from China and Russia.After the meeting, the U.N. ambassadors of the eleven countries said in the statement that while North Korea escalates its destabilizing actions, the Security Council continues to remain silent.The statement, delivered by U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said each ballistic missile launch that results in inaction by the Council erodes the credibility of the Security Council itself in addressing North Korea and undermines the global non-proliferation regime.The joint statement urged all Security Council members to "speak with one voice" in condemning these dangerous and unlawful acts.