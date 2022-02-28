Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain above 200,000, Critical Cases Surpass 1,000

Written: 2022-03-08 09:41:39Updated: 2022-03-08 10:59:38

Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain above 200,000, Critical Cases Surpass 1,000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 200-thousand new COVID-19 cases, with the number of critical cases surpassing one-thousand for the first time in about two months.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 202-thousand-721 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 74 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to four million-869-thousand-691.

The daily tally dropped by about eight-thousand from a day ago, but increased one-point-five times from a week ago and two times from two weeks ago.

Amid the soaring infections, the number of patients in critical care rose by 52 to one-thousand-seven, surpassing the one-thousand mark for the first time in 64 days. The figure topped the mark again after January 3, when it posted one-thousand-15 during the spread of the delta variant.

Health authorities earlier expected the figure to exceed 12-hundred on Election Day on Wednesday and rise up to two-thousand-750 by the end of the month.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critical COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 59-point-six percent as of 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday saw 186 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to nine-thousand-282. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-19 percent. 

The number of home-treatment patients rose by some 75-hundred to over one million-163-thousand.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >