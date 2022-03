Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has designated the cities of Gangneung and Donghae in Gangwon Province as special disaster zones after they suffered serious damage from a massive wildfire.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a written briefing on Tuesday that the president made the designation in a bid to provide national support as firefighters continue to tackle the wildfire.The move comes two days after Moon declared the eastern coastal areas of Uljin and Samcheok special disaster zones.With the designation, Gangneung and Donghae will be able to tap into state funds to cover a significant portion of the costs of restoring fire-ravaged homes. The two cities’ residents will also be able to receive funds for stabilizing their everyday lives, a deferment on paying local taxes and a reduction in public utility charges.