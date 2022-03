Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur has scored his twelfth goal of the season in all competitions.Son netted the goal in the first half of Tottenham's Matchweek 28 Premier League contest against Everton at home in London on Monday, contributing to his team's 5-0 victory.Monday’s goal was the second straight Premier League game in which Son has scored after getting on the scoresheet against Leeds United on February 26, scoring Spurs’ final goal in a 4-0 rout.With the latest game, Son has now recorded 12 goals and six assists in all competitions this season, including 11 goals in the league. He currently ranks fourth on the list of Premier League Top Scorers after Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.