Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. nuclear expert has assessed that North Korea may be seeking to bring its Punggye-ri nuclear test site back to a state of readiness to resume testing nuclear explosives.Jeffrey Lewis, Director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, issued the assessment in an interview with NBC on Monday, citing recent satellite imagery of the site.Lewis said images taken Friday by the commercial satellite firm Maxar show early signs of activity at the site, including construction of a new building, repair of another building and what appear to be some lumber and sawdust.Lewis said such movement is the first activity detected at the site since the North dismantled it in May 2018.Lewis was quick to add, however, that the test site “is many months, if not years” away from being operationally capable of conducting explosive tests.