Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea lags significantly behind in gender equality compared to its level of national development, despite strides to narrow the gap during his administration.He posted the remark on his social media on Tuesday as he marked the 114th International Women’s Day. Recognizing the glass ceiling for women is solid, the president said that structures and cultures that hamper gender equality remain everywhere in society.In terms of progress made under his government, Moon cited the successful revamping of a law on promoting women’s economic participation and preventing women’s career interruptions, as well as enacting an anti-stalking law.Still, he said the nation has a long way to go and expressed hope that the next government will continue to make headway.Moon said both men and women can have sustainable futures with a more gender-equal society, stressing that men can be happy when women are happy.