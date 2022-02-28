Moon Asks Public to Vote in Pres. Election with Solemnity of Deciding Nation's Fate

Photo : YONHAP News

With one day to Election Day, President Moon Jae-in has asked the public to participate in the ballot with the posture of determining the fate and future of the country.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said Wednesday is the "people's time" of deciding the nation's president who will lead South Korea for the next five years.He said the high turnout of nearly 37 percent during the early voting period of Friday and Saturday was a highly commendable sign, as it was a ten percentage point increase compared to the most recent presidential and general elections.Reflecting on the controversy over the National Election Commission's(NEC) poor management of early voting for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine, Moon urged officials to learn from the experience and ensure that the voting rights of those individuals are safeguarded.He said the number of such voters is expected to be much larger on Election Day, given the omicron spread. The president urged the NEC to maintain strict management of the ballot until the end, leaving no room for negligence.On Monday, the NEC announced that those infected with the virus or in quarantine will cast their ballots directly into regular ballot boxes, instead of separate boxes or bags.They will be able to vote after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, when voting for the general public ends.