Lee Pledges to Send Envoy to N. Korea, Yoon Urges Public to Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged to send a special envoy to North Korea following his election, while main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol urged the public to cast their votes.At a press conference on the eve of Election Day on Tuesday, Lee said he will employ a practical approach toward North Korea by immediately sending envoys to the North, the U.S, China and Japan to solidify diplomatic channels.On post-pandemic recovery, Lee promised emergency measures, such as lifting social distancing restrictions and freezing new hikes in public utility bills, public transportation fees and real estate taxes until the pandemic is declared over.The PPP's Yoon called on the public to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing that the people are his powerful political support base.During a rally on Jeju Island on Tuesday, Yoon said the success of democracy depends on whether politicians and elected officials are prepared to serve the public instead of rule over them.In an apparent reference to his DP rival's alleged involvement in the Seongnam land development scandal, Yoon said it would be an obligation of the office to strictly punish those found to have abused their authority for private gain after being entrusted with it by the public.