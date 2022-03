Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday urged officials in his administration to prepare to fully cooperate with the president-elect in foreign affairs and national security amid the rapidly changing global order.At a Cabinet meeting on the eve of Election Day, Moon called on his senior secretaries to proactively manage risks and challenges in the areas of diplomacy, security, the economy, energy and emerging technologies.Referring to fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moon said it has become an urgent state task to manage the domestic economy in a stable manner, while taking a leading role in future developments at home and internationally.Citing the nation's advancing status on the world stage, the president said the next government will have to closely cooperate with the international community while prioritizing national interests.