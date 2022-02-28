Moon: Gender Equality Ministry Must Continue, Whether in Current Form or New

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in noted the role of the gender equality ministry as very important and one that must continue, whether in its current form or in a developed one under the next government.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Tuesday, President Moon made the remarks after hearing a report from the minister of gender equality and family. He said the ministry has yielded numerous achievements over the past two decades, but still has many tasks yet to be completed.He stressed that the key duties of the ministry, such as policies relating to women and protection from sexual and domestic violence, follow global trends to become important in modern societies.This marks President Moon's first statement about the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family since a debate over its role was fueled by main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, who pledged to abolish the ministry should he take the office.The issue has been fiercely debated in Korea in recent years, especially among those in their 20s, amid worsening gender conflict in the country.