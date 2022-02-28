Consumers Preparing Lawsuit against Samsung Electronics over S22’s GOS

Photo : YONHAP News

Users of Samsung Electronics' newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22, are preparing a lawsuit against the tech giant over the company's compulsory use of its Game Optimizing Service(GOS).According to legal sources, a group of consumers are planning a class-action lawsuit, recruiting plaintiffs via online communities. The customers claim they were deceived by commercials that falsely advertised an upgraded performance of the Galaxy S22 series.The GOS service is automatically activated when users play games, adjusting related functions of smartphones to help batteries last longer and prevent overheating. However, the function operates at the cost of throttling other non-gaming applications.The service was installed in previous Galaxy models, but users were able to switch it off. In the latest model, Samsung has blocked all means of disabling the feature, throwing the company into a whirlwind of controversy.Samsung Electronics is preparing a software update that would address the issue, according to reports.