Photo : YONHAP News

The country's three terrestrial broadcasters are set to announce the results of a joint exit poll for the presidential election immediately after voting ends on Wednesday.According to the Korean Broadcasters Association on Tuesday, KBS, MBC and SBS plan to release the poll result at 7:30 p.m., when all in-person balloting at some 14-thousand polling stations nationwide are set to be completed.The survey is expected to be conducted on 85-thousand people randomly chosen at 330 polling stations across the nation between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.The result, therefore, will not reflect the ballots cast by COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine, who will be permitted to vote between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to minimize their contact with general voters and reduce the possibility of virus transmission.Cable television station JTBC, meanwhile, plans to conduct its own exit poll and announce the result also at 7:30 p.m.