Report: US Intel Agencies to Issue Warning on N. Korea's Weapons Program

Major U.S. intelligence agencies are soon to collectively warn that North Korea is projected to continue its missile and nuclear weapon development.​According to a Bloomberg report, an annual threat assessment by the Office of Director of National Intelligence(ODNI) will soon be published, drafted by 17 agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI).Bloomberg said the report assessed that Pyongyang’s continuous development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, intermediate-range ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles are an expression of its will to strengthen its capability for nuclear attacks.It also expected North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to continue testing various missiles, including short-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles, to strengthen war deterrence and prove its defense technology prowess.The report also assessed the North’s cyberwarfare force is well-functioning and is able to mount surprise cyberattacks.The heads of U.S. intelligence agencies are scheduled to brief U.S. lawmakers on the report on Tuesday, local time.