Lee Pledges 4.5-Day Workweek System, Yoon Promises Deregulation

Photo : YONHAP News

On the eve of the 20th presidential election, the top two leading contenders waged their final campaigns, with the liberal candidate pledging to realize a four-and-a-half day workweek and the conservative candidate promising fewer regulations on companies.Democratic Party(DP) presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday made the pledge during a visit to Seoul's financial district of Yeouido, saying fewer working hours will not only be a way of improving working conditions in general but will also help many others’ livelihoods.Lee also reiterated his pledge to usher in the era of the benchmark stock index KOSPI hovering above five-thousand points, and stressed efforts to enhance fairness and transparency in stock investment.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential hopeful Yoon Suk Yeol, meanwhile, hit the campaign trail in Busan where he directed his criticism at his DP rival’s pledge of stimulus-based economic policies similar to those by former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.Calling Lee’s pledges a shortcut to failing the nation, Yoon promised to limit government intervention so that companies and banks will be allowed to freely invest.