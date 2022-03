Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says voter turnout for the presidential election stood at 16 percent as of eleven a.m. Wednesday.Out of some 44-point-two million eligible voters, seven-point-05 million have voted since voting booths opened at six a.m. nationwide.The participation rate does not yet include early voting, where 36-point-93 percent of the South Korean electorate cast their votes. It will be included in the afternoon.The general public will be able to vote until six p.m., while COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine can cast their votes between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.The final turnout for the 19th presidential election held in 2017 recorded 77-point-two percent.