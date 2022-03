Photo : YONHAP News

The government will partially revise regulations for COVID-19 PCR tests amid an accelerated transmission of the omicron variant.Health authorities said on Tuesday that overseas travelers entering the country from Thursday will conduct a PCR test upon arrival, but not on the seventh day as is currently required. They can instead take a rapid antigen test.Nursing home employees that have had four rounds of vaccination will be exempt from PCR tests starting two weeks past the fourth shot. They will, however, still be required to take a rapid antigen test twice a week.Military personnel, who currently take two rounds of PCR tests after entering the military, will have to take one round prior to entry.