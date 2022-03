Photo : YONHAP News

With firefighters working to contain the massive wildfire that broke out last week, some of the blaze has again spread to parts of a protected pine tree colony overnight.Chief of the Korea Forest Service(KFS) Choi Byeong-am shared the development in a briefing Wednesday morning. He said that the fire in the Geumgang pine tree colony that broke out on Tuesday had been put out, but that a new blaze had touched the colony overnight.Choi said that as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities have extinguished 80 percent of the fire within the pine tree colony, and remaining operations are going smoothly.The official also said that around 70 percent of the fire in the eastern coastal county of Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province has been suppressed, and that some 82 helicopters and three-thousand-900 personnel are being mobilized.