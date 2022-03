Photo : YONHAP News

Three South Korean snowboarders each won a junior world championship title in men’s and women's halfpipe events.Sixteen-year-old Lee Chae-woon topped the final round of the men's halfpipe event on Tuesday at the FIS Park and Pipe Junior World Championships currently under way in Leysin, Switzerland, with a score of 94-point-five. Japan's Shuichiro Shigeno came in second with a score of 87.Fourteen-year-old Choi Ga-on earned 94 points in the final round to win the title in the women's event, ten points ahead of American Bea Kim in second place.In the women's freestyle halfpipe, 17-year-old Kim Da-eun scored 78 points to finish the event in the top spot, ahead of her American rival Kathryn Gray with 75-point-three points.Although Lee and Kim came short of advancing from preliminaries at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, they have elevated to the status of rising stars thanks to their latest victories.