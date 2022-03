Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor has extended its suspension of operations at its factory in St. Petersburg, Russia.The automaker has canceled its plans to resume operations on Wednesday, citing supply disruption.The plant had shut down from March 1 to March 5, ahead of a three-day holiday earlier this week.Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, factories are facing an increased disruption in chip and auto part supplies as sanctions imposed by the US and the EU have blocked air and sea routes to Russia.Hyundai Motor's plant in St. Petersburg manufactures some 230-thousand vehicles annually.