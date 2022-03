Photo : YONHAP News

As wildfires along the eastern coast have yet to be contained on the sixth day, authorities decided to reassign helicopters and personnel to Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, where the blaze reignited overnight.As of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, 80 percent of the fire in Uljin and Samcheok, Gangwon Province, has been extinguished, while 45 percent was contained in Daegu's Dalseong and 90 percent in Busan's Geumjeong area.But the wildfire in the Geumgang Pine Habitat of Uljin expanded overnight, prompting the deployment of helicopters and personnel from the Gangneung and Donghae regions, where firefighting has reached its final stages.Authorities calculated that 634 buildings and facilities, including 365 houses, were burned down by the wildfires since last week. Over 500 people have been displaced from their homes.The government earlier designated Uljin, Samcheok, Gangneung and Donghae as special disaster zones.