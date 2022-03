Photo : KBS News

A North Korean vessel and its personnel that crossed the inter-Korean maritime border on Tuesday were repatriated to North Korea on Wednesday.South Korea's defense ministry said in a notice on Wednesday that the boat had crossed the Northern Limit Line(NLL) on Tuesday due to a navigational error and mechanical glitch, and that its sailors all wished to return to the North.The ministry added that they were handed over to North Korea at around 2 p.m. near the NLL.The ten-meter-long boat, with seven unarmed passengers on board, had crossed the NLL on Tuesday morning near Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea.In the process, a North Korean patrol boat that had been chasing the vessel also crossed the maritime border, but retreated after a South Korean naval patrol boat fired warning shots.