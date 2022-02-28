N. Korean Leader: Spy Satellites Aimed to Monitor Actions of US, Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly visited the country's space development agency and expressed his intent to deploy a number of reconnaissance satellites in the coming years.According to the North's official Korean News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, Kim visited the National Aerospace Development Administration and expressed "great satisfaction" over the recent important tests of the reconnaissance satellite.The KCNA did not mention the date of Kim's visit, but he appears to have inspected the space agency on Wednesday as North Korean media usually report the leader's activities the next day.Kim reportedly said the development of a reconnaissance satellite is aimed at collecting real-time information on the U.S. military and its "vassal forces" in South Korea, Japan and the Pacific.Kim added that, to that end, a large number of military reconnaissance satellites would be put into sun-synchronous polar orbit within a five-year time frame, in accordance with the program’s plan that was first announced last year.North Korea fired ballistic missiles on February 27 and March 5, claiming that they carried out important tests for the development of a reconnaissance satellite.