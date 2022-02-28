US Intensifies Intelligence, Missile Defense around Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said on Wednesday that the U.S. has intensified its intelligence activities and elevated its missile defense alertness around the Korean Peninsula after a series of recent missile launches by North Korea.The command said in a statement that the U.S. condemns the recent series of ballistic missile launches by the North, calling them a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to its neighbors and the international community.The command said that in light of an increase in North Korean missile activities, it ordered intensified intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced readiness among the U.S.' ballistic missile defense forces in the region.The Indo-Pacific Command then reaffirmed its "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan.It added the U.S. remains committed to serious and sustained diplomacy toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.