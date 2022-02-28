Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 300,000 for Second Day

Written: 2022-03-10 09:53:40Updated: 2022-03-10 10:42:07

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 300,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases remained above 300-thousand for the second straight day, with the number of deaths surpassing 200 again.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 327-thousand-549 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 59 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to five million-539-thousand-650.

The daily tally dropped by about 15-thousand from the record high a day ago, but stayed above 300-thousand for a second day. The figure increased one-point-six times from a week ago and one-point-nine times from two weeks ago.

The new infections are expected to peak in a couple of weeks. 

Amid the soaring infections, the number of patients in critical care rose by 26 to one-thousand-113. The figure remained above one-thousand for the fourth consecutive day. Health authorities expect the figure to rise up to two-thousand-750 by the end of the month.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critical COVID-19 patients nationwide rose by two percentage points to 61-point-one percent as of 12 a.m. Thursday. 

Wednesday saw 206 deaths, the second largest since Saturday when it marked a daily record high of 216. The death toll rose to nine-thousand-646, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-17 percent.

The number of home-treatment patients rose by some 76-thousand to over one million-294-thousand.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >