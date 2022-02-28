USFK Chief: Some N. Korea's Missile Systems Likely Aim to Be Nuclear-Capable

Photo : YONHAP News

The commander of the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has assessed that North Korea's recent missile launches revealed developments with its missile systems, including advanced warheads, as the tests demonstrated their maneuverability.USFK Commander Paul LaCamera, who also serves as the commander of the U.S.-South Korea Combined Forces Command and the United Nations Command in South Korea, presented the assessment in his written statement in a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.LaCamera said on Wednesday that since January, North Korea has launched an unprecedented number of missiles, ranging from the tactical short-range, medium-range and intermediate-range systems. He said the U.S. must assume that some of these systems are likely "intended to be nuclear-capable."The commander stressed that the U.S. must not forget that North Korea continues to pose a significant threat to regional and global security.He added that the U.S. has not seen any indication that the North has ceased research, development, and testing of capabilities that threaten the Korean Peninsula, its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.