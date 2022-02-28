S. Korea Advances into Semifinals in Para Ice Hockey in Beijing Paralympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has advanced to the semifinals in Para ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.The team secured the berth after beating Italy 4-0 in the playoffs held at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.This came after Team Korea suffered two successive losses to the U.S., which ranks number one in the world, and Canada, which ranks second.South Korea will again face Canada in the semifinals scheduled to be held on Friday.Team Korea, which grabbed a bronze medal in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics, is aiming to secure a medal for the second straight Games.Meanwhile, South Korea’s wheelchair curling team won the seventh and eight rounds of preliminaries on Wednesday, in its effort to secure a berth in the semifinals.With a track record of four wins and four losses, South Korea’s team currently ranks fifth along with Latvia and the U.S. among eleven teams.As of Wednesday, South Korea has not secured any medals. China ranks first in the medal tally with ten gold medals followed by Canada, which has seven gold medals.