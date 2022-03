Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Yoon Suk Yeol of the People Power Party, the winner of Wednesday’s presidential election.According to the presidential office, Moon commended Yoon, then added that it is important to overcome the conflict and division that arose during the campaign and achieve national unity.Yoon said he hopes to learn from Moon and that they will get together soon.Moon also sent Yoon an orchid to convey his congratulations via his Chief of Staff Yoo Young-min and senior secretary for political affairs Lee Cheol-hee.A meeting between the president and president-elect is expected to take place within the next few days.For the 17th presidential election, then-President Roh Moo-hyun met with president-elect Lee Myung-bak nine days after the election while in the 18th presidential election, Lee met with president-elect Park Geun-hye eight days after the race.