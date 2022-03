Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has congratulated Yoon Suk Yeol of the People Power Party(PPP) on winning South Korea's presidential election.In a meeting with reporters on Thursday, Kishida extended his heartfelt congratulations to Yoon, saying he has expectations of Yoon’s leadership and plans to closely work with the new South Korean president to enhance bilateral ties.Kishida said sound Seoul-Tokyo ties are essential for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and in the world as a whole.On ways to improve strained ties, Kishida said Tokyo believes countries need to first keep promises they made to each other. He said he believes that, based on that stance, it is important for Tokyo to communicate closely with the incoming South Korean president and government to restore healthy relations.He then expressed hope to engage in dialogue with the new South Korean government.