President-Elect Yoon Pledges to Restore Fairness, Seek National Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to run his administration based on his faith in the general public and a commitment to uphold the people's wishes.In his first press conference as president-elect on Thursday, Yoon said he believes that he was elected by the people to restore fairness and common sense in society and to conduct politics of unity.Pledging to put the public and their interests ahead of seeking political gain in managing state affairs, Yoon said he will distance himself from forces or ideologies that threaten a free democracy and sternly respond to corruption.The president-elect also promised to maintain dialogue with the National Assembly and cooperate with the opposition in state affairs.On North Korea, Yoon pledged to respond firmly to Pyongyang's unlawful and irrational actions based on principle, while leaving the door open for inter-Korean dialogue. He expressed intent to reinforce the alliance with the U.S.The president-elect also promised to transition into a people-based economy, where jobs are created within the private sector, and to expand the country's middle class.