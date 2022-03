Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Keon-hee, the wife of president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, said she will support her husband to ensure that he fulfills the calling entrusted to him by the public.Speaking to News1 on Thursday, Kim said she will join efforts with the president-elect to pay more attention to the marginalized sectors of society.Asked by Newsis about her views on the role of the presidential spouse, Kim said the spouse should help create an environment where the president can focus on state affairs.Kim, who did not take part in Yoon's official campaign while facing various allegations, was absent from the public eye when her husband's victory was announced early Thursday.Attention is being drawn to the extent of Kim's role as the new first lady after Yoon had previously announced intentions to abolish the executive office that supports the first lady.