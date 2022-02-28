Menu Content

BTS to Stage First In-Person Concerts in Seoul since COVID-19 Pandemic

Written: 2022-03-10 13:41:15Updated: 2022-03-10 15:35:47

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop superstars BTS will take the stage for an in-person performance in Seoul on Thursday, their first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The group's management agency Big Hit Music said three concerts, titled "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul," will take place on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the main stadium of the Jamsil Sports Complex.

Thursday's concert begins at 7 p.m., while the two weekend performances are slated for 6 p.m.

The first and last shows will be streamed live online, while the second performance will be available through live viewing in movie theaters around the world.

The most recent in-person performance by the seven-member boy band in Seoul was during their world tour in October 2019.

The government earlier authorized an audience of 15-thousand per show in accordance with social distancing regulations. Tickets to the upcoming shows were sold out within hours of exclusive offers for the official BTS fan group ARMY.
