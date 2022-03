Photo : YONHAP News

A week into fighting wildfires in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, authorities are still struggling to completely stamp out the fire around the Geumgang pine tree preservation zones and parts of Eungbong Mountain.The Korea Forestry Service(KFS) says 75 percent of the fires in Uljin county are now put out but sparks continue to fly into the Geumgang area, hampering efforts to completely extinguish the flames.Meanwhile, 75 percent of the fires that broke out in Daegu’s Dalseong have been quelled while wildfires in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province have been completely put out.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, nearly 640 facilities, including over 350 houses, burned down due to the dry winter wildfires that occurred nationwide since last week, displacing nearly 350 residents.Roughly 23-thousand hectares of forest area were destroyed.