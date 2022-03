Photo : YONHAP News

Thirty-four South Korean nationals are in Ukraine as of Wednesday, according to a foreign ministry official.This total was updated to reflect the evacuation of four South Koreans to the nearby countries of Moldova and Poland and the discovery of one descendant of a South Korean in Ukraine.The figure excludes nationals like Rhee Keun, a former Navy special warfare officer who entered Ukraine to fight against the Russian forces without the government's permission.South Korea has issued the highest travel alert in Ukraine, banning travel to all regions in the country.Among the 34 South Korean nationals in Ukraine, 19 still wish to remain while 15 plan to evacuate after monitoring developments.