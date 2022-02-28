Yoon Vows Party Unity, Cooperation with Opposition as Campaign Disbands

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has reiterated the importance of party unity and cooperation with the political opposition during an event marking the disbanding of his campaign.In his opening remarks at the National Assembly Library on Thursday, Yoon said his administration will be a government not just of his cadre but of the People Power Party as well. He promised close coordination and steady consultation between his administration and the party when forming and implementing policy.He asked for support from the PPP, set to become the ruling party, noting that as commander-in-chief, he cannot be involved in party affairs and politics while responsible for the whole nation. He also urged the party to further unite and improve on shortcomings.Regarding relations with the Democratic Party, soon to become the opposition party, the president-elect said that while the two parties had competed fiercely during the election, the essence of the rivalry was about which party could better serve the public. Yoon then went on to propose cooperative politics.During the disbanding ceremony, Yoon also said that he learned a lot about democracy and the constitutional spirit during the campaign and thanked party leadership and young members of his election committee for their support along the way.