Gov’t to Provide Temporary Shelter, Financing to Wildfires Victims

The government will provide free temporary homes for a year to victims of wildfires that broke out last week on the east coast.The government announced relief measures on Thursday to help survivors and the displaced recover from damage to their homes and livelihood.Under the plan, the government plans to set up prefabricated houses, with each unit covering 24 square meters. The makeshift residence will house local residents whose homes were destroyed by the fires in areas such as Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province and Samcheok, Gangneung and Donghae in Gangwon Province.The victims will be allowed to live in the houses free of charge for a year and may extend their stay, if necessary.They can also use public rental housing at half the cost for two years, while the government will lend up to 88-point-four million won to those who hope to rebuild their homes.In addition, the government will supply rice seeds and potatoes to farms in the affected areas and financially support them in restoring agricultural facilities ahead of the spring farming season.