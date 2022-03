Photo : YONHAP News

All of the current leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), including Chairman Song Young-gil, announced that they will give up their leadership roles.After a meeting of the party’s supreme council on Thursday afternoon, Song told reporters that the party respects the voters' choice in Wednesday’s presidential election and humbly accepts the result.Song said, as a party chief who has always stressed accountable politics, he and members of the party's supreme council will resign to take responsibility for the defeat of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.In the tightest ever presidential election, Lee secured 47-point-83 percent of the vote and lost out to Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party who garnered 48-point-56 percent.