Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters are battling massive wildfires in eastern coastal areas as the fires continue for the eighth day.The Korea Forest Service(KFS) is making an all-out effort to contain the main flames in the Sogwang-ri area in Uljin, where the Geumgang Pine Tree colony is located.Fire authorities had planned to extinguish the fire in the Sogwang-ri area and then focus on the Eungbong Mountain area on Thursday, but failed to do so as the fires kept reigniting. Currently, authorities put out about 75 percent of the fire.The KFS will mobilize some 80 helicopters, 280 vehicles and 33-hundred personnel to contain the blazes on Friday.According to the government, the wildfires across the nation are estimated to have destroyed about 24-thousand hectares of forest since last week and destroyed some 650 facilities.