Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media reported on Friday that Yoon Suk Yeol was elected as South Korea's new president two days after the election.In its first coverage of the news, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said that Yoon Suk Yeol, a candidate of the conservative opposition People Power Party won by a narrow margin in the 20th presidential election held on March 9.The Rodong Sinmun, the news organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, also published the news in a one-paragraph report on Friday.The North Korean media effectively covered the news a day after the winner of the election was confirmed.The relatively short delay in coverage of South Korea’s election result by the North’s media is considered highly unusual, as is the fact that Yoon was explicitly named in the reports. Historically, North Korea would delay news related to the South’s presidential elections when conservative candidates won the presidency.