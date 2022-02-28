Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 300,000, Deaths Hit New High of 229

Written: 2022-03-11 09:54:31Updated: 2022-03-11 12:13:02

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 300,000, Deaths Hit New High of 229

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 300-thousand on Friday, but the number of deaths rose to a new high.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 282-thousand-987 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 107 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to five million-822-thousand-626.

The daily tally dropped by some 44-thousand from a day ago to fall below 300-thousand after two days. The pace of the rise appears to have slowed a bit as the figure is expected to peak in the coming days.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday that the daily cases are expected to peak at 370-thousand in the next ten days.

Amid the soaring infections, the number of patients in critical care rose by three to one-thousand-116.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critical COVID-19 patients nationwide slightly rose to 61-point-five percent as of 12 a.m. Friday.

Thursday saw 229 deaths to mark a new daily record, replacing the previous high of 216 tallied on Saturday. The death toll rose to nine-thousand-875 to approach ten-thousand, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-17 percent.

The number of home-treatment patients rose by some 23-thousand to over one million-318-thousand.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >