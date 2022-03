Photo : KBS News

Exports rose by nearly 15 percent on-year in the first ten days of March.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 18-point-seven billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 14-point-nine percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports soared by 32-point-six percent, with the number of working days falling by one day from last year.Shipments of semiconductors rose 28-point-five percent and exports of petroleum products soared nearly 100 percent, while exports of autos and wireless communication devices slipped 28 percent and over ten percent, respectively.Exports to China and the United States increased 13-point-five percent and seven-point-two percent each, while outbound commodities to Hong Kong plunged over 35 percent.Imports rose 15-point-three percent on-year to 20-point-one billion dollars during the cited period.